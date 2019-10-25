LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Transfers, injuries, Gayle & goals – Everything Steve Bruce revealed at his Newcastle United press call

Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:45 pm

And Steve Bruce has been talking injuries, Andy Carroll, the return of Dwight Gayle, contracts, transfers and the January window.

Here’s EVERYTHING the Magpies head coach discussed at his Benton press call this morning.

1. On Martin Dubravka's new SIX-year deal

"Martin has a had a wonderful few months in that respect I am delighted. In the few months I've worked with him he is a very good goalkeeper. It is essential for any big club to have a good keeper, that is the No 1 position. We're delighted to have tied him down."

2. Bruce talks a possible return for Matt Ritchie

"Matt Ritchie has bounced around the training ground all week."

3. Florian Lejeune back on the bench?

"When you have a team with a clean bill of health you can pick up a couple. The good news is Florian has trained."

4. Fabian Schar OUT

"Fab Schar has a sore knee which he has played with for two or three weeks. Last Saturday became too uncomfortable. He will miss the weekend."

