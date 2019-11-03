Czech Republic's midfielder Alex Kral (L) and England's forward Jadon Sancho vie for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier Group A football match Czech Republic v England at the Sinobo Arena on October 11, 2019. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The transfers Newcastle United could push through in the January window

This week Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is set for what is likely to be one of many transfer summits.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 11:45 am

Chief scout Steve Nickson and MD Lee Charnley will meet Bruce to discuss targets, budgets and a whole lot more ahead of the transfer window opening on January 1, 2020.

Ahead of that meeting of minds, here we take a look at the NINE deals United could chase in the traditionally difficult winter window.

1. Lewis Gibson - Everton

Left in 2017 for around £1million rising to £6million but has failed to break into the Everton first-team. Out of contract in the summer and is reportedly looking for an escape route, with United listed as being keen.

2. Alex Kral - Spartak Moscow

The Czech Republic international midfielder has reportedly been scouted by NUFC in recent weeks.

3. Ibrahima Sissoko - Strasbourg

The combative midfielder is reportedly being lined up for a January swoop as United again look to Ligue 1 for inspiration.

4. Yussuf Poulsen - RB Leipzig

The Danish international frontman is, according to the Express, interesting both Newcastle United and Everton ahead of the January window.

