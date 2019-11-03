Chief scout Steve Nickson and MD Lee Charnley will meet Bruce to discuss targets, budgets and a whole lot more ahead of the transfer window opening on January 1, 2020.
Ahead of that meeting of minds, here we take a look at the NINE deals United could chase in the traditionally difficult winter window.
1. Lewis Gibson - Everton
Left in 2017 for around £1million rising to £6million but has failed to break into the Everton first-team. Out of contract in the summer and is reportedly looking for an escape route, with United listed as being keen.
2. Alex Kral - Spartak Moscow
The Czech Republic international midfielder has reportedly been scouted by NUFC in recent weeks.
3. Ibrahima Sissoko - Strasbourg
The combative midfielder is reportedly being lined up for a January swoop as United again look to Ligue 1 for inspiration.
4. Yussuf Poulsen - RB Leipzig
The Danish international frontman is, according to the Express, interesting both Newcastle United and Everton ahead of the January window.
