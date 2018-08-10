Trio not given Newcastle United squad numbers as exit edges closer

Newcastle United trio Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar and Henri Saivet have not been given squad numbers for the 2018/19 season by Rafa Benitez.

United this afternoon released details of the players' numbers ahead of the Premier League season, which starts with the Magpies hosting Tottenham Hotspur at St James's Park on Saturday lunchtime.

And Moroccan international Lazaar, winger Aarons and fringe man Saivet have all been left off the list.

Lazaar spent last season on loan in Serie A with Benevento but failed to impress, making just nine appearances before being frozen out of the first-team picture on the continent.

Saivet was offered to Bursaspor earlier this month in a bid to get off the wage bill and a move to Turkey, where he had a succesful loan spell last season, could yet be on the cards again before the closure of the window abroad on August 31.

Aarons, frozen out by Benitez, was interesting West Brom earlier in the summer but a permanent switch failed to materialise.

Rolando Aarons

It remains to be seen whether the Baggies will rekindle their interest or another English Football League side step in to take the wideman on a temporary deal, with clubs outside the top flight still able to secure loans up until the end of the month.

Elsewhere, as expected, new signing Solomon Rondon, likely to start up to for Newcastle against Spurs, takes the number nine shirt previously held by Dwight Gayle, while Yoshinori Muto takes number 13, Kenedy 15, with Federico Fernández getting 18, Fabian Schar 5, Ki Sung-yueng 4 and Martin Dubravka 12.

Youngsters Jamie Sterry (25), Sean Longstaff (36), Callum Roberts (37) and Freddie Woodman (41) all also get squad numbers, although some of them could well leave on loan.

Squad numbers in full:

Achraf Lazaar.

1 Rob Elliot

2 Ciaran Clark

3 Paul Dummett

4 Ki Sung-yueng

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Jacob Murphy

8 Jonjo Shelvey

9 Salomón Rondón

10 Mohamed Diamé

11 Matt Ritchie

12 Martin Dúbravka

13 Yoshinori Mutō

14 Isaac Hayden

15 Kenedy

17 Ayoze Pérez

18 Federico Fernández

19 Javier Manquillo

20 Florian Lejeune

21 Joselu

22 DeAndre Yedlin

25 Jamie Sterry

26 Karl Darlow

30 Christian Atsu

36 Sean Longstaff

37 Callum Roberts

41 Freddie Woodman