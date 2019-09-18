Triple injury boost for Newcastle United as Andy Carroll looks set for Brighton role
Andy Carroll looks set for a place on the bench for Newcastle United this weekend after coming through a return to full first-team training unscathed.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 17:00 pm
The 30-year-old will continue to be monitored by the club’s coaches and medical staff this week, but the early signs are good with Carroll not suffering an ill-effects after stepping up his recovery from ankle surgery this week.
Should Carroll appear from the bench on Saturday evening, he will make his first appearance in black and white since December 2010.
Head coach Steve Bruce is also set to see Switzerland defender Fabian Schar and midfielder Sean Longstaff both declared available for selection this weekend as United look to bounce back from their Anfield defeat. Schar limped out of the 3-1 loss with a calf problem while Longstaff missed the game having turned his ankle in training.