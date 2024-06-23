Trippier dropped, new signing starts - how Newcastle United could line up on opening day v Southampton - gallery

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 20:08 BST

Newcastle United begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign against Southampton on Saturday 17 August (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign gets underway at 3pm on Saturday 17 August when they host newly-promoted Southampton at St James’ Park. The Magpies have won back-to-back opening day games with wins over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa and will look to make it a perfect trio when they face off against Russell Martin’s side.

Although they have a whole summer to prepare their squad ahead of that game, excitement is growing ahead of the new season following the release of next season’s fixtures earlier this week. The Magpies will be keen to get off to a good start when the campaign gets underway with a fairly favourable first five matches.

But what could Eddie Howe’s side look like when that match gets underway? Well, here, we take a look at how Newcastle United could line-up when they host the Saints on the opening day of the season. 

Would you like to see this team start for the Magpies? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Pope will be keen to put his injury issues behind him and play a big role as Newcastle United’s number one next season.

1. Nick Pope

Pope will be keen to put his injury issues behind him and play a big role as Newcastle United’s number one next season. | Getty Images

Livramento enjoyed a very good debut campaign on Tyneside and will be pushing to be first-choice.

2. Tino Livramento

Livramento enjoyed a very good debut campaign on Tyneside and will be pushing to be first-choice.Photo: Stu Forster

Schar is almost irreplaceable in the heart of defence and has been uber consistent over the last few seasons.

3. Fabian Schar

Schar is almost irreplaceable in the heart of defence and has been uber consistent over the last few seasons. | Getty Images

With Sven Botman out injured, Burn may be asked to play at centre-half next season and could even captain the side against Southampton on opening day.

4. Dan Burn

With Sven Botman out injured, Burn may be asked to play at centre-half next season and could even captain the side against Southampton on opening day. | Getty Images

