Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign gets underway at 3pm on Saturday 17 August when they host newly-promoted Southampton at St James’ Park. The Magpies have won back-to-back opening day games with wins over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa and will look to make it a perfect trio when they face off against Russell Martin’s side.

Although they have a whole summer to prepare their squad ahead of that game, excitement is growing ahead of the new season following the release of next season’s fixtures earlier this week. The Magpies will be keen to get off to a good start when the campaign gets underway with a fairly favourable first five matches.

But what could Eddie Howe’s side look like when that match gets underway? Well, here, we take a look at how Newcastle United could line-up when they host the Saints on the opening day of the season.

Would you like to see this team start for the Magpies? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Nick Pope Pope will be keen to put his injury issues behind him and play a big role as Newcastle United’s number one next season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento enjoyed a very good debut campaign on Tyneside and will be pushing to be first-choice.Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar is almost irreplaceable in the heart of defence and has been uber consistent over the last few seasons. | Getty Images Photo Sales