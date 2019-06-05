Turkish giants in pole position to sign Rafa Benitez's number one Newcastle United transfer target

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly put themselves in pole position to sign Newcastle United’s number one transfer target Salomon Rondon.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Rondon’s agent Juan Rodriguez has set a meeting with Damian Comolli, Fenerbahce sporting director, with view to sealing a permanent move for the Venezualan striker this summer.

They report Rondon, who spent last season on loan at St James’s Park, has “four or five serious offers” on the table.

Rondon was a revelation at United last season, leading the line as Rafa Benitez’s men secured their Premier League safety for another year.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 a month into the season, scored 11 goals in 33 games for United in 2018/19, including a strike on the final day against Fulham.

Rondon is available for £16.5million this summer, with his future certain to be away from West Brom, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Premier League rivals Wolves and Everton have been linked with Rondon, but he remains at the top of Benitez’s transfer wishlist this summer.

Benitez, though, will see his current Magpies deal end on June 30. And with uncertainty reining supreme on Tyneside the future ownership of the club, the manager’s contract and Rondon’s situation all remain up in the air.

Rondon does not fit into United’s unofficial signing structure either, with the striker, in the autumn of his career, having little to no sell on value. He was available for the same £16.5million price last summer, due to a clause in his Baggies deal, but United opted to loan instead of buy.