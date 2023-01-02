Newcastle United monitor Spanish teenager with Steve Nickson spotted at Real Madrid match

Newcastle United are monitoring Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda and are reportedly preparing a January bid.

United’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson was spotted sat net to Fresneda’s agent Luis Bardaji, watching the 18-year-old in action against Real Madrid on Friday. The young defender played the full 90 minutes as Valladolid were beaten 2-0 by the Champions League holders.

Real Valladolid's Spanish defender Ivan Fresneda (C) vies with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during the Spanish League football match between Real Valladolid FC and Real Madrid CF at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on December 30, 2022. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP) (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet MARCA posted a photo of Nickson sat alongside Bardaji at the match with Newcastle reportedly considering a £9million bid for the player plus various add-ons. A deal that would allow Fresneda to remain in Spain on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign may also be considered.

The teenager only made his La Liga debut in September but has already caught the eye of various clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan. Fresneda reportedly has a £26.58m release clause at Valladolid but that would rise to almost £40million if the club were to reject an offer of more than £9million.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his options at right-back with 32-year-old Kieran Trippier currently first choice ahead of Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth ruled out for the majority of the season with an ACL injury. West Ham United’s 21-year-old right-back Harrison Ashby has also been strongly linked to a move to St James's Park this month.

Newcastle United scout Scottish teenager

Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod has been targeted by Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been scouting the 16-year-old forward and are set to watch the player in action during Dundee United’s match away at St Johnstone on Monday night. That is according to The Courier in Dundee, who have credited both Newcastle and Premier League rivals Southampton with an interest in MacLeod.

The youngster came off the bench in the closing stages of Dundee United’s 3-0 away win at Ross County in what was his first Scottish Premiership appearance of the season.

