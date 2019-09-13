The two key Liverpool stars who'll miss out as Jürgen Klopp welcomes Newcastle United to Anfield
Steve Bruce has been handed a boost ahead of his side’s trip to Anfield to face Jürgen Klopp’s Champions League winners on Saturday.
Alisson Becker and Naby Keita will both miss the clash, however, Klopp has no fresh injuries to contend with following the international break.
Speaking before the game, Liverpool’s manager updated Koppites on Allison’s injury.
“It was a really serious injury in the calf. It is now much better, of course, and that’s good for us and good for him, but we don’t know exactly [how long it will be],” the manager reported.
“The target was always after the next international break [that] he could be ready, but we don’t know. So, as I said, there is no pressure and hopefully, everything will be fine for the rest of the season, that’s the plan.”
Newcastle manager Bruce, speaking ahead of the match had some complimentary words for Saturday’s opponents and their blistering attack.
“They have not lost there for two-and-a-half years and they are the European champions. We will have to catch them on an off day. Upfront [Liverpool] are as good as I’ve seen, so we’ll have to defend well.”
The Magpies’ injury list continues to pile up with Sean Longstaff out due to an ankle injury sustained in training, Matt Ritchie (ankle) and Dwight Gayle (calf) are also unavailable for selection alongside with Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) and former Reds striker Andy Carroll.
DeAndre Yedlin (groin) and Florian Lejeune (knee) are yet to feature for thr North East club yet this campaign.