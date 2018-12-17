Two Newcastle United away games moved after Sky Sports announce TV selections for February

Two of Newcastle United's Premier League games have been moved after Sky Sports announced its latest TV selections for February.

The Magpies' game at Tottenham Hotspur is one of the 12 top-flight games which Sky will show live in the second month of next year.

Rafa Benitez will still take his side to Wembley on Saturday, February 2, but the game will now be played at an earlier time of 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, United's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers has also been chosen.

The fixture at Molineux will be heavily scrutinised when it is shown live on Monday, February 11 (8pm kick-off), as part of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show.

Benitez's side will also host Fulham and Burnley in the same month but neither fixture has been changed.