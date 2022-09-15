Two Newcastle United players earn England call-ups along with Ivan Toney
Two Newcastle United players have been included in the latest England squad.
Defender Kieran Trippier and goalkeeper Nick Pope have been called up for the Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany. Summer signing Pope could get a chance between the posts with Jordan Pickford injured.
Uncapped ormer Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney, now at Brentford, is also in the squad. Toney has scored five goals in Brentford’s first six matches of the Premier League season.
England manager Gareth Southgate has named an expanded 28-man squad for the challenge games, with Toney the headline inclusion. The 26-year-old has never represented his county at any level. Toney had a number of loan spells during his time at Newcastle before moving to Peterborough United in 2018.
Reflecting on his time at St James’s Park, Toney said: “Rafa (Benitez) is a great manager, but, personally, I don't think I was given that chance. That's my opinion on it – others may feel different."