'Two strikers around the £30-40 million mark' - Chris Waddle delivers verdict on Newcastle United's transfer needs
Chris Waddle has argued that Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce must be allowed to splash the cash this summer if his side are to improve on last season’s mid-table finish in the Premier League next term.
A strong end to the campaign meant that the Magpies pulled themselves clear of a relegation battle to finish 12th, 17 points clear of the drop zone.
But former Toon winger Waddle doesn’t believe that his old club can aim for much more than that in 2021/22 unless there is a significant level of investment in the transfer market over the coming months.
Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: “They had a good finish to the season. Steve Bruce had a good run and got well away from any talk of relegation. He’s got a good crop of players there.
"Let’s be honest with Newcastle, mid-table’s a good position for them. They don’t spend money like other teams.
"They need a goal scorer. Wilson’s been injured a lot - if he played the full season he might get the 20 goals you’re looking for. Joelinton’s never hit the ground running, so there’s not many people who’ll chip in with goals if Wilson’s not playing.
"It’s always a 1-0 or 2-1, and it’s very hard when you’re going out and thinking ‘we’re going to have to score one goal to hold on and win a game’.
"I think Steve makes the most of what he’s got. If he’s let loose with the chequebook to go and buy two strikers, around the £30-40m mark, then you’ve got a chance.
"Realistically, it’ll be much the same for Newcastle this season.
"They might get two or three players in for not a lot of money, hoping they can help the team away from relegation.”
Last summer saw Newcastle vary their recruitment policy between relatively large outlays for recently-relegated players and a number of free additions from clubs in and around the Premier League.
While Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis were signed for fees of around £20 million and £14.85 million respectively, the likes of Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick were brought in for nothing.