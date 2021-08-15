Steve Bruce’s men were beaten 4-2 by West Ham United despite leading 2-1 at St James’ Park at half-time.

Joe Willock was revealed to the home crowd following his £25m switch from Arsenal this week.

However, it was the poor results that dominated the narrative of the day with Newcastle United supporters understandably upset.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce

Here’s how YOU reacted to the result on social media:

@JimmyHock22: “Fantastic half-time team talk Steve… But to be fair the defence has been all over the place for the whole game… #NEWWHU.”

@CraigNE40: “Jones did well getting us to score twice but Bruce conceding four is unacceptable.”

@jotajotaoi: “Relegated.”

@vickyyyf: “Ah, my team. 2-1 up at the break and 20 minutes later they have conceded three goals. In a world of constant change, you can always rely on #NUFC to be the same.”

@THNUFC: “Never want to see Jonjo on the pitch again.”

@KierenW6: “How do you go from 2-1 up at half time to 4-2 down at home, two words Steve Bruce.”

@MLambHK: “Shelvey should be nowhere near this team. He's a liability. Willock + Hayden for the next game please. Tell Graeme!”

@dannyokeefe988: “Has a manager ever been sacked after the first game of a season blokes a joke hasn’t got a clue and needs to be gone!!”

@AngelNUFC: “Great first half, terrible second half. I wish the refs would give as many fouls to ASM as they do to Grealish, he got nothing today.”

