Unai Emery hails Newcastle United as a 'great club' as he confirms Villarreal stay

In a short statement, Emery said: "As much noise as there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my staff, which is maximum and for me is the most important. Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100% committed.

"Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, how mutual and reciprocal.

“I want to thank the fans for the support they have always shown me. On Sunday we have a very important game and I hope that together we can achieve victory. See you at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Unai Emery has announced he is staying at Villarreal. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

“Thank you, groguets! Endavant!”

