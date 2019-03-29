Unai Emery sweating on fitness of FIVE Arsenal players for Newcastle United game

Unai Emery is sweating on the fitness of five players ahead of Newcastle United's visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's manager has concerns about Aaron Ramsey, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Granit Xhaka and Nacho Montreal.

Newcastle take on Emery's fourth-placed side on Monday night in a televised game.

Ramsey had to withdraw from Wales' squad with a thigh problem, while Bosnia's Sead Kolasinac and Greece's Sokratis Papastathopoulos had injury concerns over the international break.

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka had to be taken off against Denmark this week with an abductor problem.

And Nacho Monreal stayed behind for treatment on a calf problem when his team-mates went to Dubai for a training camp friendly during the break.

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez hopes to welcome captain Jamaal Lascelles back from injury.