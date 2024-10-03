Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United goalkeeper James Taylor has announced his first professional contract with the club.

Taylor joined Newcastle’s academy over the summer following a spell with Hemel Hempstead in the National League South last season. He also captained England Schoolboys Under-18s.

The 18-year-old was Newcastle’s third goalkeeper signing of the summer following the arrivals of Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy. Despite offering Taylor his first professional contract, Newcastle have not officially confirmed the transfer as the player has linked up with the Under-18s and Under-21s squads.

Taylor has been an unused substitute for Newcastle’s Under-21s in the opening months of the season but made his debut for the Under-18s side in a 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers in August.

After more than two months on Tyneside, Taylor has finally taken to social media to officially announce his contract at Newcastle.

The teenage shot-stopper posted on Instagram: “Delighted to sign my first professional contract 🖤🤍.”

Taylor has signed an initial two-year deal at Newcastle and arrives at the academy with senior football experience already under his belt. He made four appearances for Hemel Hempstead during the 2023-24 campaign and also kept a clean sheet and was named man of the month on his FA Cup debut at just 17 years old last September.

Taylor is one of the few new player additions confirmed at Newcastle since the arrival of Paul Mitchell as sporting director. Several other academy players have joined the club while at first-team level, Will Osula is the only signing made since Mitchell’s appointment.