‘Here we go’ - agreement reached for Newcastle United & Man Utd target to complete £69m transfer to PSG
A player targeted by Newcastle United last summer has reached a verbal agreement to join Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan deal.
Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos was eyed by Newcastle as a potential alternative attacking option after they missed out on Hugo Ekitike to PSG last summer. The Portuguese striker was valued at around £30million back then but has since seen his price rise significantly.
PSG have agreed a total deal worth up to £69million for Ramos but won’t pay the fee straight away due to Financial Fair Play regulations. The 22-year-old will join the Ligue 1 side on an initial loan deal before an obligation to buy deal is triggered next summer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Ramos will undergo a medical at PSG over the next week after issuing his trademark ‘here we go’ message.
The 22-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign, scoring 27 goals and registering 12 assists in 47 games for Benfica while also scoring a hat-trick for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last winter.
As a result, Ramos’ value has increased exponentially over the past 12 months. The player has a £105million release clause at Benfica which was always highly unlikely to be triggered.
But PSG are understood to have reached an agreement of around £69million including add-ons that they are obligated to pay following a season-long loan.
Along with Newcastle, Ramos was also targeted by Manchester United following an impressive World Cup campaign. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Portuguese international who is now set to join PSG.