Victor Fernandez handed Newcastle start against Sunderland, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni on bench

Ben Dawson has named his Newcastle United side for tonight's Wear-Tyne derby.

The club's Under-23s take on Sunderland in Premier League International Cup tie at the Stadium of Light (7pm kick-off).

Dawson, United's coach, has only named two players – Curtis Good and Callum Roberts – with first-team experience at United in his starting XI.

Winger Fernandez, 19, said: “It would be the first time I have played against Sunderland, and I know about the rivalry that Newcastle and Sunderland have. It will be a tough game.

“All the lads say that it's going to be a big game, so we must win.

“These games against Sunderland are so big, and the fans know all about the rivalry. It will be an extra thing for us, and it would be a great game to play in.

“All the games make you feel excited, but of course if you know there is such a rivalry between the teams it is an extra motivation to play.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woolston, Spooner, Yarney, Good, Newberry, Hunter, Fernandez, Sangare, Charman, Heaney, Roberts. Subs: Huuhtanen, O'Connor, Kitchen, El-Mhanni, Gallacher, Smith, Bartlett.

SUNDERLAND: Stryjek, Robson, Hume, Embleton, Taylor, Galloway, Molyneux, Hackett, Shields, Gooch, Mbunga-Kimpioka. Subs: Storey, Talbot, Gamble, Diamon, Connelly, Kokolo, Mumba.