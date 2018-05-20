Victor Fernandez reacts after helping Newcastle's Under-23s win Hong Kong trophy

Victor Fernandez starred as Newcastle United's Under-23s won the HKFC Citi Soccer Sevens tournament in the Far East.

Callum Roberts netted a late winner to give the club a 1-0 win over Rangers in a dramatic final in Hong Kong today.

The strike gave Newcastle, captained by Owen Bailey, a sudden death win, with the game having gone to an extra period.

Fernandez, 20, was named the player of the tournament for his displays in Happy Valley.

“Very happy for winning the @hksoccer7s tournament an also a bonus to win the award of player of the tournament,” said the winger on Twitter.

Goalkeeper Nathan Harker tweeted: “Well done to everybody this weekend!

“Unbelievable character to win the @hksoccer7s main tournament!

“Congratulations mi amigo @victorfdez98 on player of the tournament, well deserved!”

And winger Roberts added: “Buzzing to win @hksoccer7s tournament and well done for player of the tournament @victorfdez98.”

Newcastle, coached by Ben Dawson, had beaten Kashima Antlers and Leicester City in the knockout stages to book a place in the final.

United had last won the tournament in 2012.