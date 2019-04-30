Watch as Brighton's 'Rafa Benitez' commits his future to Newcastle United

Newcastle United fans are desperate for Rafa Benitez to stay - and they have gone to new lengths to put their minds at rest.

As the Magpies approach the final two weeks of the season, the future of the 59-year-old on Tyneside is still no clearer with his contract set to expire on June 30.

But with fears growing over a potential departure for the Spaniard, a United supporter attempted to coy his emotions on his travels to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Soon after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium, a video did the rounds on social media, where the fan harmlessly poked fun at a Benitez lookalike.

In what appeared to be a local shop, the gentleman, with a bald head and almost identical Rafa tash, gave a big thumbs up when being referred to as ‘Rafa’.

He was asked if he was remaining at St James’s Park, and he replied with the answer every United fan wants to hear: “Yeah.”

Unfortunately, though, everyone is still awaiting clarification from the real Rafa Benitez, who revealed on Saturday that he is hoping to continue talks with Lee Charnley this week.

Benitez said: “If we have any news, we’ll let you know. Now, it’s just the game. Hopefully, we’ll have some meetings in the next week, and then we will see where we are.

“It needs to be sooner rather than later, because that will be good for both parties.”

He added: “Obviously, every day counts, because in the end you want to do things as soon as possible to be sure that you can start working, but we will see.

“I’m waiting. I don’t know (how long) – it depends. I think it’s very clear that each one has his own ideas. What do we want to do in the future? That is the key.”