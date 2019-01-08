Watch as Newcastle United fans spectacularly fill Central Station with noise ahead of Sunderland clash

2,800 Newcastle United fans are making the journey to Sunderland this evening - and they are already making themselves heard.

The Magpies' under-21 side take on their bitter rivals in the last sixteen of the Checkatrade Trophy and supporters have been quick to show their support for Ben Dawson's young side.

An allocation of just under 3,000 tickets was quickly snapped up and fans are already getting into the party spirit ahead of kick-off on Wearside.

The above video, posted on Twitter by Newcastle supporter Martin Page, shows fans preparing to travel to Sunderland warming-up their vocal chords.

And they don't disappoint - filling Central Station with a spectacular rendition of Blaydon Races.

Watch the video above to see the fine display from Newcastle fans.