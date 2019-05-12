Watch as Newcastle United fans take over London in the most brilliant way ahead of Fulham clash

Newcastle United fans have descend on London - and have taken over the capital in a brilliant manner.

The Magpies play their final game of the Premier League season today, as they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham (3pm kick-off).

And with thousands of travelling supporters in the capital, fans decided to take a novel approach to their pre-match preparations.

Hundreds of the visiting cohort have taken over River Thames cruise boats - with as many as six believed to be packed-out with Newcastle fans.

The famous river has been left a sea of black and white with fans decking out the boats with banners while exchanging chants across the water.

Watch the video above to see how Newcastle United fans have made their mark on the capital in a brilliant way.