Watch as Newcastle United fans unveil stunning anti-discrimination flag display against Southampton

Newcastle United fans have shown their support for the club's 'United as One' campaign - by unveiling a stunning flag display.

The Magpies' support have become renowned for their stunning visual displays in the Gallowgate End, but the flags unveiled prior to the Premier League clash with the Saints took on extra significance.

Newcastle United fans unveiled a stunning display against Southampton

Prior to the visit of Southampton, the club launched it's 'United as One' brand identity, which links all of the club's work in diversity, inclusion and welfare.

The campaign logo is a black and white ribbon, which is present on the Newcastle United shirts for the televised clash.

And supporters have shown their backing for the campaign with a specially commissioned flag display which was unfurled prior to kick-off.

Two banners read 'Things Aren't Always Black and White' and 'United As One Against Prejudice', adding to the supporters' usual array of banners.

Watch the video above to see the full stunning display.