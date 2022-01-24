Watch as Newcastle United players arrive in Saudi Arabia after beating Leeds United
The Newcastle United squad have arrived in Jeddah ahead of their training camp and friendly match in Saudi Arabia.
Eddie Howe’s side – including injury doubts Callum Wilson, Federico Fernandez, Joelinton, Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles – touched down in Jeddah on Sunday evening following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Leeds United.
Magpies co-owner Amanda Staveley also travelled with the club as part of its first visit to Saudi Arabia since it was taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media in October.
The training camp will see Newcastle face Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad on Friday, January 28 in a behind closed doors friendly.
Saudi news outlet @ariyadhiah captured Newcastle’s arrival in the country on a video which was posted on Twitter.
It shows Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Federico Fernandez being welcomed to the country.