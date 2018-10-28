Watch ex-Newcastle defender Steven Taylor's incredible miss while playing for A-League side Wellington Phoenix

Former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor isn't paid to score goals - but even he will wonder how he didn't find the net while playing for A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

Taylor joined the Nix earlier this year, following spells at Ipswich Town and Peterborough.

And the 32-year-old centre-back found himself in an unlikely attacking position just nine minutes into his side's game against Brisbane Roar.

But, with the goal seemingly at his mercy, Taylor smacked his effort onto the post.

The match finished 0-0.

Watch the video to see how did it. We're still not entirely sure.