Watch the moment a young ball boy melted Newcastle United fans' hearts
A Newcastle United ball boy has hit the internet after brilliantly showing his encouragement to Miguel Almiron.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 9:41 am
In the 34th minute, the Paraguayan bowed down on goal only to find the side netting.
Almiron slouched against the advertising board at the Leazes End – cutting a frustrated figure after the miss.
Yet the encouragement of ball boy brought the 25-year-old back to his feet – and it has quickly hit the web.
Watch the heart-warming footage above and enjoy.