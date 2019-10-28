Watch the moment a young ball boy melted Newcastle United fans' hearts

NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on August 17, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In the 34th minute, the Paraguayan bowed down on goal only to find the side netting.

Almiron slouched against the advertising board at the Leazes End – cutting a frustrated figure after the miss.

Yet the encouragement of ball boy brought the 25-year-old back to his feet – and it has quickly hit the web.

