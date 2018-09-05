Watch Newcastle legend Alan Shearer show he's still got football skills with 'double bullseye'.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is showing he's still got it - and perhaps will never lose it!

The Match of the Day pundit retired from football with the Magpies in 2006 after spending a memorable 10 years at St James' Park.

Shearer, who scored 206 goals for Newcastle, attended a golf day at Close House Golf Club yesterday before taking part in a bullseye challenge.

Here he is, aiming at a football darts board and striking the bullseye TWICE in as many attempts. Some players never lose it...