Watch Newcastle legend Alan Shearer show he's still got football skills with 'double bullseye'.

Alan Shearer in action during his Newcastle United playing days
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is showing he's still got it - and perhaps will never lose it!

The Match of the Day pundit retired from football with the Magpies in 2006 after spending a memorable 10 years at St James' Park.

Shearer, who scored 206 goals for Newcastle, attended a golf day at Close House Golf Club yesterday before taking part in a bullseye challenge.

Here he is, aiming at a football darts board and striking the bullseye TWICE in as many attempts. Some players never lose it...

Alan Shearer is now a pundit on Match of the Day after retiring in 2006

