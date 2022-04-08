The Magpies’ first home match in over a month saw the players take to the pitch to another stunning Wor Flags display from the sell-out crowd in the stands.

Wor Flags displays have been a staple of Newcastle home matches since the takeover back in October.

And this display featured all four corners of St James’s Park involved and waving flags for the first time during a Newcastle home game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After initially starting in the Gallowgate End, the Leazes End then became involved before the East Stand followed suit in the previous home match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

This time saw the Milburn Stand join in as well as Newcastle looked to make it four home wins in a row against a Wolves side that they hadn’t beaten since returning to the top flight.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Newcastle United at St James's Park v Wolves.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.