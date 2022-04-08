Watch: Newcastle United mark return to St James's Park with 'stadium first' Wor Flags display against Wolves
The Newcastle United players were welcomed back to St James’s Park in stunning fashion on Friday evening.
The Magpies’ first home match in over a month saw the players take to the pitch to another stunning Wor Flags display from the sell-out crowd in the stands.
Wor Flags displays have been a staple of Newcastle home matches since the takeover back in October.
And this display featured all four corners of St James’s Park involved and waving flags for the first time during a Newcastle home game.
After initially starting in the Gallowgate End, the Leazes End then became involved before the East Stand followed suit in the previous home match against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Read More
This time saw the Milburn Stand join in as well as Newcastle looked to make it four home wins in a row against a Wolves side that they hadn’t beaten since returning to the top flight.