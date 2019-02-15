WATCH Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon score incredible training ground volley in Spain

Newcastle United fans love a proper No 9 - it's a number written into the club's folklore.

And after some barren years the Magpies have finally got a centre forward who they can pin their Premier League hopes on in Venezuelan Salomon Rondon.

Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon scored an incredible training ground volley in Spain.

Here he is putting the rest of the United squad to shame with a remarkable volley from outside the area as Rafa Benitez continues to put his Magpies through their paces as part of their warm weather training camp at La Finca, near Alicante, Spain.

Rondon & Co take on CSKA Moscow tomorrow at Noon local time, that's 11am in the UK.

