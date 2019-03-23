Watch Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon's excellent finish as Venezuela defeat Lionel Messi's Argentina

Lionel Messi's return to the Argentina national team ended in defeat - with Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon playing a key part in Venezuela's 3-1 win over La Albiceleste.

Rondon opened the scoring in the sixth minute with an excellent finish over Argentine goalkeeper Franco Armani.

The game in Madrid was only a friendly but was Messi's first game for his country since the 2018 World Cup defeat by France.

Jhon Murillo doubled Venezuela's lead before half-time before Lautaro Martinez pulled a goal back for Argentina.

Yet Josef Martinez put the game beyond doubt 15 minutes from time, scoring Venezuela's third from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere, Rondon's South American team-mate Miguel Almiron played 90 minutes for Paraguay as his country lost 1-0 to Peru in a friendly.

Three other Newcastle players have also been in action this week, with Paul Dummett, Martin Dubravka and DeAndre Yedlin all representing their countries.

Dummett played 61 minutes in Wales' 1-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday, while Dubravka kept a clean sheet as Slovakia defeated Hungry 2-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Meanwhile, Yedlin came on for the final 22 minutes as the USA edged past Ecuador 1-0 in a friendly.

Christian Atsu and Fabian Schar could also feature for Ghana and Switzerland respectively.