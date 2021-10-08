Watch the incredible scenes outside St James's Park as Newcastle United celebrate takeover

Thousands of Newcastle United fans gather outside St James's Park.

For the first time in 14 years, the Geordie-faithful are dreaming big again after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium acquired the club from Mike Ashley.

PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley headed the deal and spoke about her commitment to invest in all areas of United, with the long-term aim being to win the Premier League.

That, indeed, is music to supporters’ ears, hence the incredible scenes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.