Watch the incredible scenes outside St James's Park as Newcastle United celebrate takeover

Thousands of Newcastle United fans gathered outside St James’s Park on Thursday to celebrate an exciting new dawn for their beloved club.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 8th October 2021, 9:18 am
Thousands of Newcastle United fans gather outside St James's Park.

For the first time in 14 years, the Geordie-faithful are dreaming big again after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium acquired the club from Mike Ashley.

PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley headed the deal and spoke about her commitment to invest in all areas of United, with the long-term aim being to win the Premier League.

That, indeed, is music to supporters’ ears, hence the incredible scenes.

