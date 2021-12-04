Ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League home match against Burnley, the latest Wor Flags display was on show in the Gallowgate Stand.

The display showed support and solidarity for LGBTQ+ supporters with rainbow flags and messages reading ‘things aren’t always black and white’ and ‘united as one against prejudice’.

Prior to the match, Wor Flags issues the following statement: “In recent years, we have put together displays during pride month to show our support for and solidarity with LGBTQ+ fans of our club.

"Over the past week, we've seen the club take part in the rainbow laces campaign and, before that, we were glad to see them voice their support for Josh Cavallo.

"Today's displays of old and new flags, put together with the support of United With Pride, is a message of support to the club for their participation in these campaigns, a statement of solidarity with Josh and any other players who may be afraid to be their true selves, and a message to all LGBTQ+ fans that we will do our part to ensure St James' Park is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

"Thanks to Fans For Diversity for providing funding. We are grateful for their support and back their campaign to empower fans to enjoy our matches free of prejudice."

The Wor Flags display v Burnley.

To view the display as the Newcastle United and Burnley players took to the pitch at St. James’s Park, watch the embedded Twitter video.

