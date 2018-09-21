Watch this stunning footage as Newcastle United's Kenedy scores an 'impossible' goal in training

While Kenedy may not have enjoyed the best of starts to the new Premier League season, the winger has shown a glimpse of his quality on the training pitch.

Kenedy, who signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea over the summer, has failed to find the net for the Magpies this season - missing a last minute penalty against Cardiff City before being dropped to the bench for the visit of Arsenal.

But the Brazilian is keen to kick-on and, if the footage above is anything to go by, he's still got plenty of quality in his locker.

While some would argue there was assistance from the wind, the winger's technique played a key part in this stunning strike.

Newcastle United fans will no doubt be hoping for more of the same at Crystal Palace tomorrow.