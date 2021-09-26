Watford 1-1 Newcastle United: Miles Starforth's player ratings as winless start for Steve Bruce continues

Steve Bruce’s side took the lead in the first half through Sean Longstaff’s stunning strike – his first in 14 months.

Chances were squandered before Ismaila Sarr equalised for the hosts on 72 minutes.

The Hornets celebrated a winner, that was until VAR ruled out Josh King’s goal for offside.

Substitute Jacob Murphy went one-on-one with Ben Forster in the final seconds of the match but his chipped attempt was read by the goalkeeper.

Our man Miles Starforth was at Vicarage Road – and he has dished out his Newcastle player ratings:

1. Karl Darlow - 6 Denied Dennis with an early save, otherwise had a quiet game behind United's back four until a comeback from Watford midway through the second half. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo - 6 Was there when United needed him, got on with his job, and made an important second-half block. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3. Federico Fernandez - 6 Recalled to the starting XI after Lascelles was ruled out with a thigh problem, took the captain’s armband. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

4. Ciaran Clark - 6 Put in a steady performance alongside Fernandez, and headed wide late in the game after continuing a run upfield. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales