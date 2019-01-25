Watford missing key man for Newcastle United FA Cup tie

Abdoulaye Doucoure will miss Watford's FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.

Doucoure’s has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in this month's transfer window after impressing this season.

The 26-year-old midfielder – who scored Watford’s equaliser in the meeting between the two clubs at Vicarage Road last month – missed last weekend’s game against Burnley with a knee problem.

And Doucoure will sit out tomorrow's fourth-round tie at St James's Park.

“Last week when I spoke with the medical staff, they said that maybe in one or two days Doucoure could be available, but now we need to wait and give him more time,” said Javi Gracia, Watford’s manager. “In the next two or three days, he will be out of the team.

“He has a little problem with his right knee and needs more time to recover. I think he will be available in one week, but we will see.”

On Doucoure’s future, Gracia added: “If we can find a good balance, and if we are able to create something with stability, then I think we can take a step forward, and with players such as Doucoure and others we can do that.”

Craig Cathcart and Will Hughes are both available for the trip to St James’s Park, but Kiko Femenia misses out with a hamstring issue.