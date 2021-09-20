Watford present Steve Bruce’s side with another chance to secure their first three-points of the season.

However, Newcastle have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions against Watford - a sole Ayoze Perez goal was enough to collect that win in November 2018.

Watford currently sit in 11th position in the Premier League having taken six points from their first five games since returning to the Premier League under Xisco Munoz.

Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden clashes with Watford's Christian Kabasele (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of the clash between Watford and Newcastle United.

When is Watford v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Watford and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday September 25, 2021. Kick-off is at 3pm at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch Watford v Newcastle United?

Newcastle United have sold-out their allocation for the game between Watford and Newcastle United and unfortunately, there is no live TV coverage of the game.

You can listen to commentary from BBC Radio Newcastle.

The Shields Gazette will be providing full coverage of the game through Miles Starforth - including all the team news as well as pre-match and post-match reaction.

What is the latest team news?

Newcastle will once again be without key men Callum Wilson and Martin Dubravka who continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Paul Dummett’s set-back means he will likely miss out once again whilst Jonjo Shelvey is also a doubt for Saturday’s game.

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann missed the game against Norwich City at the weekend with a knee-injury and it is unknown whether he will be in goal against Newcastle United on Saturday, or whether Ben Foster will be asked to deputise once again.

Former Newcastle United players Moussa Sissoko, Rob Elliott and Danny Rose could all feature for the home side.

What are the betting odds?

Watford win: 11/8

Draw: 23/10

Newcastle United win: 2/1

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

