'We can do the impossible' – Newcastle United fans rave about 'powerhouse' performance against Manchester United
Newcastle United supporters were proud of their side’s performance despite being held to a point at home to Manchester United.
Allan Saint-Maximin’s opener was cancelled out by Edinson Cavani's second half equaliser as the match ended 1-1 at St James’s Park.
The result keeps Newcastle 19th in the Premier League table, level on points with Burnley who have four games in hand.
The Magpies remain two points adrift from safety.
Here is how supporters reacted to the result…
@1892Gj: “Such a shame it wasn't all 3 points but I'd have taken a draw before the game. Joey-linton is tremendous in that new role! Fans were class. Better times ahead.”
@SellersTonys: “This is why this team won't stay up, should have won this game, but with bluffers like Lascelles and Krafth at the back you won't win anything. We aren't ruthless enough at 1-0 up anyway. That feels like a defeat, draws are no good. We are running out of games now.”
@tmc_tmc10: “Eddie Howe sends the lads out with a game plan that involves more than sitting deep and launching it. Imagine that. #NUFC”
@davez2010: “What do you say about JOELINTON… the lads covered every blade of grass, BEST player on the pitch. I swear he is becoming a KEY element to this team. Well played my man!”
@Bradders4711: “Something is quietly brewing at @nufc and Eddie Howe is building something special… we can do the impossible #nufc”
@JakeJackmann: “I don’t care which division we play in next season, I want Joelinton in the team. Absolute powerhouse.”