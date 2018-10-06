'We crumble worse than a pavlova!': Newcastle fans react after Manchester United collapse

Newcastle United are still searching for their first three points of the season after suffering a late collapse at Manchester United - and fans have been quick to air their views on the defeat.

Goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto had put the Magpies in the driving seat, but second half strikes from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial levelled things up before a late winner from Alexis Sanchez.

And while fans were positive about some aspects of the performance, they were disappointed to see their side throw away what looked to be a commanding lead - with Rafa Benitez's side also wasting some big chances at Old Trafford.

Here's the best of the social media reaction:

@davidsedgwickNE said: "Cant believe that. 2-0 up at 70 minutes, should have got something out of that game. Deserved more"

@kieraandixon added: "Defended ever since about 15/20 minutes in, was going to happen anyways. Needed to attack these all game. One CB since taking Bailly off"

@EvanWest99 tweeted: "Devastating blow. So close to a huge point. Could’ve been 3-0 up before half-time if Muto scored his free header or if a penalty was given for Young’s clear handball. Credit to United for their comeback but we sat too deep in 2nd half and invited pressure"

@thisannoyedme commented: "Completely let them off the hook. Should have been 3 or 4 up at half time. They’ve played with one center back for the whole second half. How the hell have we lost this?"

@Kristian7Ross said: "Can't believe we've chucked that away. We've crumbled worse than a pavlova."

@Paddy25934 added: "We are easily the worst team in the league and I have absolutely no idea how we are going to stay up this season. We'd have to buy a whole new team in January."

@SamWinter89 posted: "People that were banging on like we’d won at half time were really very stupid. Need more than a 2-0 lead to beat a side that’s far superior to us. Haven’t won in 8 for a reason"

@BorisBedd tweeted: "So typical, so predictable. To still be 2-0 up with nearly 70 mins gone and lose the game really isn’t good enough. Hard to focus on any positives with that. The only hope this side has is to get to Jan not completely adrift & spend proper money fast."

@GDawson7 commented: "Relegation fodder yet again, Rafa has to take the blame for that, should’ve been out of sight first half!! Shocking substitutions and shocking tactics"