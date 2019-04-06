'We need creativity!': Newcastle United fans react to Jonjo Shelvey's situation ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has made two changes for today's clash with Crystal Palace at St James' Park.

Defender Fabian Schär and Ki Sung-yueng have returned to the starting XI following Monday night's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, with Paul Dummett and Mo Diame dropping out.

Yet most of the talk on social media concerned a man who will have to settle for a place on the bench against the Eagles.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey hasn't started a Premier League game since November, while speculation about his future continues to rumble on.

Here's how some supporters reacted to the side.

@LewisWi78328322: That's pretty much our best team if you replace Shelvey for Ki, should win it

@mfrogs7: If Shelvey isn’t fit to start I would of kept Dummett in the back 3 & pushed Schar into midfield alongside Hayden. We need creativity!!! #nufc

@jonesyall3: Strong team , every week fans always moan about who’s not in team , let’s get behind the players in team I’m sure Rafa knows what he’s doing .

@ColbackOfTheNet: Shelvey should leave and go somewhere that he is appreciated.

@Riley_1994: Shelvey must be thinking wow as of Ki is starting ahead of me! But I trust Rafa

@chris_armin: What is the craic with Rafa and Shelvey? Surely there’s more to this than fitness. Wondering if JJS has spat his dummy out and demanded a transfer to West Ham. This constant lack of opportunities when other creative midfielders have struggled says more than anything

@JackBryan08: Shelvey could score 15 goals in 10 minutes and he’d still be on he bench next game

@AdamMatues: The only thing I dislike about Rafa is how he doesn't play Shelvey. Going to be gutted when he leaves in summer. #NUFC

@CaptainJLasc: Shelvey off in the summer it seems he’s done a Mitro on him.

@DavidDonnelly3: Yet again Almiron put on the wing and our best passing midfielder stuck on the bench. Is this just Rafa being stubborn? Like he was playing Joselu instead of Mitro. Lets get ready to watch palace pass the ball all afternoon #nufc