'We need quality signings!': Newcastle fans send transfer message to Mike Ashley after Fulham draw

Newcastle United picked up a single point from their home game with Fulham - and fans were far from pleased.

The Magpies failed to register a single shot on target during the 0-0 draw against Claudio Ranieri's side, who had previously failed to keep a clean sheet on their travels.

In truth it could have been much worse, with Aleksandar Mitrovic coming close to sentencing his former side to defeat.

But while Rafa Benitez's side were able to claim a point, supporters were left disappointed.

Here's how they reacted on social media:

@Dan96__ said: "Can’t even find words to describe how horrendous that was. Genuinely reckon that’s the worst Newcastle performance I’ve seen in many years."

@Kevin_Nichol added: "I love Rafa and he's up there with Sir Bobby & Keegan for me; but he's one million percent wrong saying we deserved to win today. We didn't have a shot on target and we're lucky Fulham are slightly worse than we are"

@howay51 posted: "Dreadful game but if you can't win DO NOT LOSE. that tackle at end could be season defining"

@roy13a commented: "Newcastle can be so confusing. Look like a skilled and competent side one week, then can’t get a shot on-target against the league’s worst defensive team."

@stidzmayyn tweeted: "I can't believe what I've just seen from #nufc no we didn't lose, we should have had a pen and a point is a point but come on..."

@adamajones87 added: "Thats hands down the worst performance of the season against bottom of the league at home who have conceded the most goals this season & we play 541 .. now I love Rafa & we need to keep him but his tactics today were diabolical but his hands are tied"

@danjpeg said: "That was poor. But 4 points from the last two and two clean sheets."

@fatgeordiemessi posted: "Probably the worst game I've seen this season at SJP but glass half full we never got beat. Highlights the need of new players in most positions also not a fan of 3-5-2. Ritchie seriously needs to learn how to cross a ball as well"

@john_nufc42 commented: "No shots on target against a side with the worse defence in the PL scoring goals is also a real problem I’m not expecting any business done in January Ashley doesn’t care one iota but if he wants to keep Rafa next season BACK HIM please Mike"

@CTNatural tweeted: "That was the worsted #nufc match i have ever seen from 1min to the last minute we need quality signings in the Jan Transfer Window