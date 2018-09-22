'We're winning 4-0!': Newcastle fans react to Rafa Benitez's team to face Crystal Palace

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle side to take on Crystal Palace this afternoon - and supporters have delivered their verdict.

The Magpies are still searching for a first win of the campaign and the Spaniard has made three changes to the side that lost to Arsenal last weekend.

Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden and Joselu are all dropped, with recalls for Jonjo Shelvey, Kenedy and Salomon Rondon.

Crystal Palace are hunting for their first win on home soil this season, but visiting supporters seem confident following Benitez's team selection.

Here's how Newcastle supporters reacted on social media:

@LeazesMags said: "Personally I think the starting eleven is perfect (except maybe the lack of Mutō) but the bench could be better"

"We're winning 4-0!" added a confident @Tommy_Jackson9

@gilesy1994 tweeted: "Maybe ki for diame & that probably our strongest lineup but no excuse today"

"Good to see rondon and shelvey and hopefully Kenedy has a good game howay lads let's get the win," posted @DSilius.

@Steve_Brown86 added: "Absoloutely perfect. 3 points today"

"For once the complete line up for #nufc. No complaints there," said @BobbyGoa.