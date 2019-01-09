'We saw you cry on Netflix!' Newcastle fans taunt Sunderland supporters in Checkatrade Trophy clash

Newcastle United supporters taunted rival fans over the recent Sunderland 'Til I Die documentary with chants of 'We saw you cry on Netflix' in last night's Checkatrade Trophy clash.

The eight-part fly-on-the-wall documentary, which was released to a global audience before Christmas, showcases Sunderland's relegation from the Championship to League One last season.

Newcastle fans pointed fun at the Sunderland fanbase during the Checkatrade Trophy last 16 clash on Wearside last night, chanting 'We saw you cry on Netflix!'

But Sunderland supporters had the last laugh.

A crowd of 16, 654 watched the 4-0 win with 2,780 Newcastle fans in the away end in the North Stand.

The Black Cats, who named a strong team, ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in the end despite a promising and determined first half display from Newcastle's Under-21 side.

Kelland Watts scored an own goal within two minutes of the second half, Charlie Wyke added a second five minutes later before Chris Maguire and sub Benjamin Kimpioka sealed the win.

In the end it was a comfortable victory for Sunderland, though Ben Dawson’s youngsters can be proud of their efforts in pushing the hosts hard, especially in the opening 45 minutes.