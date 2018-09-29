'We've been here before' - Newcastle fans react to takeover bid from former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive

News emerged today that former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is plotting a takeover bid for Newcastle United.

According to reports, Kenyon has held preliminary talks with Mike Ashley regarding a takeover at St James's Park.

Some Newcastle fans were pleasantly surprised by the news, while others were sceptical after watching previous takeover talks collapse.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@whild13: Let’s hope the Kenyon rumours are true but I’ll not hold my breath.

@RobHouwing: Hope Kenyon hurries along with that Newcastle takeover bid. Or he might be heading up a Championship team. We look like that at present.

@fhoy79: If there’s a god let’s hope he’s called peter kenyon @NUFC

@DaveyJewaz: Hope it happens but think we have been here before and Ashely won’t sell unless he gets a crazy offer

@daveyarm88: Can't handle more false hope, I’ll believe if it ever happens, will be another PCP takeover attempt and fall on its backside if it’s true

@Jamierowntree1: Taking the Peter Kenyon news with a pinch of salt, saying that if it turns out to be true I’d love it! Finally the takeover we wished for all them years ago! #nufc

@daveyshore: Kenyon would be a fantastic fella to take the club forward. Proper football man.

@MartinMcC86: Looks positive, or is it a case of been here before?