'We will only get better with Almiron coming in': What Newcastle United fans made of their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham

It was a frustrating afternoon for Newcastle United as a late Son Heung-min winner saw them lose 1-0 to Tottenham at Wembley.

The Spurs striker benefited from a Martin Dubravka error seven minutes from time, when the South Korean's long-range shot crept under the Magpies goalkeeper.

But despite the result, United supporters were encouraged by another arduous display, following their 2-1 win over Manchester City last time out.

Record signing Miguel Almiron didn't feature as he's still awaiting his visa but could make his debut against Wolves next weekend.

Here's how some supporters reacted to the Spurs defeat on social media:

@rossgranota: Hard one to take, but we cant say we wouldn't have done anything for 3 points from City and Spurs

@CallumGeere: Anyone getting on Rafa & Dubravka’s back, please remember how many times the pair of them have saved us over the last year! It was a negative game, yes, but 1-0 away to Spurs off the back of a City win isn’t all doom and gloom! #NUFC

@Sm0keyRobinson: Frustrating to lose like that, we will only get better with Almiron coming in next week, kenedy isn’t good enough I’m glad we haven’t signed him permanently #nufc

@andyallwood: Ah well, not too bad against a team that are second in the table, good luck to Spurs in the race for the title, going to be an interesting end to the season.

@jamier1991: Head up high dubravka you’ve saved us many points was a simple mistake unlucky lad

@brandon_husband: Positives from that. Players were solid. It took one mistake for a Spurs team to beat us. Didn’t deserve to lose.

@bethmann99: Gutting result. Thought we played well and deserved to come away with a point. We take the positives into the next one and try to bring the 3 points home from Wolves. #NUFC #TOTNEW

@AngryGhosted: Unlucky lads but if we play like that against the teams around us we should be ok & Almiron will give us more quality too #HWTL #NUFC

@Thisisadam__: Lascelles and Longstaff were excellent today. Every keeper makes mistakes, head up and onto Wolves now boys!

@Outofhand32L: Gutting to lose that way. Dubravka's been outstanding since joining, so hopefully he bounces back from that. @Lascelles16 was our man of the match again today. Atsu's done ok the last few weeks but he has no final product so hopefully Almiron gets thrown straight in for him #NUFC