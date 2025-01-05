Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to add to their squad during the January transfer window.

The agent of a reported Newcastle United target has delivered a major hint his client could well secure a move to ‘one of the best clubs in Europe’ in the near future.

The Magpies are hoping to add to their squad in the January transfer window and there has been speculation suggesting a right-sided winger and a striker are high on the agenda this month. However, there has also been talk Newcastle could look to secure a centre-back, despite the welcome return of Dutch defender Sven Botman from a long-term knee injury. The former Lille star was back in the United starting eleven for Saturday’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur as he made his first appearance in almost a year and he will now hope to play a part in extending the stunning run of form that has taken Eddie Howe’s side into contention for a place in next season’s Champions League.

However, there has been talk Newcastle could look to refresh their options at the heart of their defence with Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all over 30-years-old. The situation is further complicated by the fact club captain Lascelles and Schar are both out of contract at the end of the season - although the latter of that duo is expected to pen an extended deal in the near future.

The Magpies have been linked with several younger centre-backs in recent weeks and have been credited with an interest in Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez, Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini and Benfica defender Antonio Silva. However, the most persistent speculation revolves around Lens youngster Abdukodir Khusanov after the Uzbekistan international rose to prominence after joining the Ligue 1 club from Energetik-BGU in an £83,000 deal during the summer of 2023. The 20-year-old defender has made 16 appearances for Lens so far this season and his performances have reportedly captured the attention of the likes of Newcastle, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent months. With the January transfer window now open for business, Khusanov’s agent Gairat Khasbiullin has revealed he does not expect Lens to stand in the defender’s way if a suitable offer is received in the near future.

He told The Mirror: “Abdukodir is a player who has already shown that he is one of the best in his position in Europe. He is young and every day he becomes even stronger. He deserves to play in the best clubs in Europe. We have a very good relationship with Lens and we are on the same side – we want the best for the player together. If the transfer is successful, the club will receive a well-deserved reward for trusting the young player.”