West Ham ‘agree deal’ for Newcastle United-linked Lucas Paqueta as Everton ‘stand firm’ on Anthony Gordon despite Chelsea interest
The summer transfer window is really beginning to liven up with less than a week to go before it shuts.
Newcastle United have confirmed their club-record signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad who becomes their fourth signing of the summer.
“I'm delighted to have it done,” Isak said. “It was a big, big decision for me, but it’s a decision I’m really happy with.”
Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer news from around the Premier League:
Paqueta agreement
West Ham and Lyon have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ over the signing of Lucas Paqueta with the Hammers set to pay around €60million for the Brazilian.
According to The Athletic, personal terms between Paqueta and West Ham have been agreed and all that is needed is finalisation of official club-to-club documents. Paqueta will sign a five-year contract with the Hammers.
Newcastle will face West Ham and Paqueta on September 11 when the Magpies travel to the London Stadium.
Everton’s Gordon stance
Everton are standing firm on their reluctance to see Anthony Gordon leave this summer, despite intense speculation that Chelsea are interested in a £60million move for the winger.
Whilst the Toffees are thought to be open to a deal for Gordon should Chelsea match their valuation of the player, Frank Lampard wants to strengthen his squad before allowing Gordon to leave Goodison Park.
Billy Gimour and former Everton man Ross Barkley have been two names linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer, however, no concrete offers for the pair have been made.