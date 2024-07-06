Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Wolves defender Maximilian Kilman for £40m.

Kilman had been Julen Lopetegui’s number one target this summer having worked with the defender during his brief stint as Wolves manager. After seeing an initial offer, believed to be around £25m rejected by Wolves, the Hammers returned with an improved offer of around £40m, one that was accepted by the Molineux club.

After agreeing terms and passing a medical with the Hammers, Kilman moves to the London Stadium on a seven-year contract. Speaking about the switch, he said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here. I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.”

Kilman added: “West Ham is a massive Club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career. Playing in front of a passionate fan-base, with 62,500 supporters packing out London Stadium every other week, is something I am incredibly excited about.

“Having spoken at length to both Julen and Tim [Steidten], I was hugely encouraged about the ambition of the Club and their plans for the future. They want to make a big noise here at West Ham and as a new player coming in, that’s an incredible thing to hear. I’m looking forward to getting down to work and preparing for an exciting season ahead.”