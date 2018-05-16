West Ham 'move' for Newcastle's Rafa Benitez

West Ham United are lining up a move for Newcastle United's Rafa Benitez, according to reports.

David Moyes today parted company with the Premier League club.

And Newcastle United manager Benitez – who came close to taking over at West Ham before joining Real Madrid in 2015 – is reportedly high on co-owner David Sullivan's shortlist.

Sullivan said: "We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next 10 days."

Sky Sports claim that West Ham are "planning on making a move" for Benitez, whose representatives are in talks over a new deal at St James's Park.

The 58-year-old will not commit his future to Newcastle unless he is satisfied that he will get the financial backing he feels he needs to take the club forward.

Benitez – who guided Newcastle to a 10th-placed finish and has a year left on his contract – is understood to have a £6million release clause in his deal.