West Ham 'target' £12m Newcastle midfielder in January transfer window

Boyhood West Ham United fan Jonjo Shelvey is a target for David Moyes, according to a report.

Moyes is reporting lining up a move for the Newcastle United midfielder, signed from Swansea City for £12million almost two years ago.

And The Mirror claim that West Ham's manager has identified Romford-born Shelvey as a player who can improve his team.

Shelvey, dismissed twice this season, has not been a regular starter for Rafa Benitez this term.

The 25-year-old returned to United's starting XI on Wednesday night after serving a two-game suspension.

Shelvey grew up supporting West Ham.

Speaking earlier this year, the England international said: "I follow West Ham – it’s where I am from.

"But obviously since I have been here at (Newcastle), this club has grown on me and I have a massive love for this club now.”