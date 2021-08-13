'We've got a couple' - David Moyes reveals West Ham injury latest ahead of Newcastle United opener

West Ham United boss David Moyes and Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by DAVE ROGERS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Moyes brings his Hammers side to St James’s Park on Sunday afternoon, with both teams looking to begin their Premier League campaign with three points.

The Magpies did the double over Moyes’ men last season, winning 2-0 at the London Stadium before Joe Willock netted a late winner in a 3-2 victory on Tyneside.

One big difference this time however is the return of the United faithful to the terraces, many of which still question whether Bruce is the right man to take Newcastle forward.

"They've got a great crowd, Newcastle,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference.

"They took one or two games against us last season. They were both strange games where we didn't play particularly badly - maybe the first game we didn't play so well - but Newcastle did well.

"Steve Bruce has done a great job. Lots of people have written them off but they had a strong finish and a strong position last season coming into the new season."

Moyes confirmed Angelo Ogbonna and Manuel Lanzini are nursing knocks – but is hopeful the latter will be fit in time for Sunday.

He added: "We've got a couple.

"Angelo Ogbonna had a hamstring injury he suffered against Celtic - he's back in some sort of training.

"Lanzini's had a little bit of a groin problem so we're hoping that he'll be okay, but he's back around the group as well.

“In the main, we've got knocks and niggles, but hopefully everyone will be okay."

