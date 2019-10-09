'We’ve seen real improvements in him' – things are looking up for Newcastle United youngster after difficult loan spell
Newcastle United youngster Elias Sorensen has finally broken his Carlisle United duck.
The frontman, on a season-long loan at Brunton Park, was yet to score for the League Two outfit and was struggling to make it into Steven Pressley’s starting XI.
But in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Ibrox club's Hummel Training Centre, watched by Blues boss Pressley, Sorensen hit the back of the net in a 2-1 victory.
After the game, Carlisle assistant Gavin Skelton said: “He deserved that goal. It was a great finish, and I don’t think we should underestimate how good it was.
“It was from a very tight angle and that shows you he’s a goal scorer. We’ve seen real improvements in him, not just in training but in everything he’s doing, and he’s putting himself in front of the manager in the right way.”
Sorensen has made seven official appearances for Carlisle.